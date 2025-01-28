61°
Wheel of Fortune to have contestant from Baton Rouge in Tuesday's episode

2 hours 17 minutes ago Tuesday, January 28 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A contestant from Baton Rouge will participate in Wheel of Fortune on Tuesday night.

Morgan Harris, who is a senior loan officer at Guild Mortgage, went to Central High School and studied at LSU, Southeastern Louisiana University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Catch her on Wheel of Fortune, which airs at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ.

