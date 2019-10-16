Wheel of Fortune contestant earns awkward laughs by talking about his 'loveless marriage'

LOS ANGELES - Normally when a game show contestant introduces themselves on Wheel of Fortune, they waste no time to dote on their family.

Instead, one man used his time in the spotlight to trash talk his relatives.

When host Pat Sajak introduced Blair Davis on Monday's episode, the California native started by chatting about his "loveless marriage" to "an old battle-ax named Kim."

"She cursed my life with three stepchildren ... and I have one rotten grandson," Davis said.

We appreciate a stark sense of humor. Last night's contestant Blair had us all laughing. pic.twitter.com/jwVXHSNWH0 — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) October 15, 2019

Sajak met Davis' sense of humor saying, "no wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody."

Assuring the audience he was only joking, Davis says he loves his family "like nobody's business." He added that he refused to shave his outgrown beard because it makes his grandson happy.