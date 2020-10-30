What to expect from Tua Tagovailoa's first start: Fantasy Focus with Reggie Chatman and Darin Tietgen

Week 8 in the NFL has plenty of story lines to look out for, but former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa making his first start has dominated headlines.

This week on Fantasy Focus, WBRZ sports reporter Reggie Chatman asked Fantasy Expert Darin Tietgen from Who2Start.com about Tua's debut, the Thursday night football game, players fantasy owners should pick up and much more.

