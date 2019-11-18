What's next for John Bel Edwards after winning re-election?

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards promised to fight for an increase in the minimum wage and equal pay for women after his re-election.

They're promises some say will be hard for him to keep.

"Govenor Edwards will face probably the most conservative legislature in 100 years," polictical scientist Dr. Albert Samuels said.

Dr. Albert says Republicans not only have a majorty in the Louisiana House of Representatives, but a super majority in the state Senate.

"For Repubicans, it's a matter of ideology. They do not support raising the minimum wage," Dr. Albert said.

State Senator Regina Barrow, a Democrat, says the governor will be able to move lawmakers closer to his platform through his skills as a negotiator.

"He has relationships on both side of this aisle, so I think he will be able to get the job done," Senator Barrow said.

Some Republican lawmakers also believe the governor can pass at least some of his agenda, even with the republican majorities. Republican State Senator Bodi White says Governor Edwards will have to govern like he campaigned to get any of his platform passed.

"He ran as a conservative, a conservative Democrat. And he's going to have to come to the middle more and he's going to have to work with a conservative legislature to get anything passed, " Senator White said.

The governor will face his first test in March of next year, when the 2020 legisative session starts.