What's in the safe? Deputies looking for missing safe's owner

GONZALES – Deputies in Ascension Parish are looking for the owner of a safe that was recovered in Gonzales earlier this month.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the safe was found on Parent Road in Gonzales on Feb. 8. Detectives are now trying to find the owner who has the security code to get the objects inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APSO at 225-621-4636.