85°
Latest Weather Blog
What's in the safe? Deputies looking for missing safe's owner
GONZALES – Deputies in Ascension Parish are looking for the owner of a safe that was recovered in Gonzales earlier this month.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the safe was found on Parent Road in Gonzales on Feb. 8. Detectives are now trying to find the owner who has the security code to get the objects inside.
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to contact APSO at 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...