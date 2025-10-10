What LSU homecoming looks like from a revenue perspective for city of Baton Rouge, fans

BATON ROUGE -- With LSU's homecoming weekend, many alumni are coming back to campus, leading up to Saturday night's showdown with South Carolina.

With the increased number of visitors comes increased revenue.

"Every year we have a pretty decent number of SEC games come to Baton Rouge, and what that means for our city is over easily a 20-million dollar economic impact," Laura Cating with Visit Baton Rouge said.

For Baton Rouge, that money comes in through hotels, restaurants, stores, and parking.

WBRZ spoke with some of the Baton Rouge hotels to learn more about what their prices and revenue would look like. The Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Baton Rouge said they were operating at 92% capacity around 2:00 p.m.

The hotel stated that if someone wanted to check in on Friday and check out on Sunday for a room with two queen-sized beds, it was going for $319 a night.

For the locally-owned stores, it's a weekend they always look forward to.

"I mean, with all the excitement going on on campus, it's definitely a weekend that people plan to come back for every year, so we definitely see a boost in sales and traffic," Patrick Wilkerson with Bengals and Bandits said.

WBRZ spoke with many fans to get an idea how much money they were spending during the weekend. One fan named Jonny Royles flew all the way from England for the game. Royles said he spent around $800 to $900 on the plane ticket and expects the cost of his trip to be in the thousands.

"I've always been a big sports fan, and then I discovered the NFL back in the '80s, and then, as a spin-off from that, I discovered college football, and that just blew my mind. When I discovered you could come to a college campus and there'd be essentially kids playing for free back in those days in front of 100,000 people, and we could have a national championship in England and there'd be like three people and a dog watching it," Royles said.

Tailgaters spend some of the most money when one factors in tents, food, chairs, grills, and even RVs for some.

"I mean fuel, food, and everything, about 1,200 dollars to get here to tailgate. We actually got here yesterday. We stayed over at the KOA (campground) and then came over this morning," South Carolina fan Billy Colquitt said.

WBRZ saw one LSU tailgate that set up an inflatable nightclub for a large party. They said their entire setup was around $30,000 to $35,000.

Some other LSU tailgaters said they bought tailgate passes for four conference home games this season and spent around a combined $750.

"Because I just kind of hopped on the trip, I did have to kind of purchase some tickets a little higher up, but I will be in Death Valley, and that's the whole point. We purchased two tickets, and it was about 200 dollars," LSU alum Jazmyn Bernard said.