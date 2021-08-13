77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

What is a Potential Tropical Cyclone?

4 hours 51 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, August 13 2021 Aug 13, 2021 August 13, 2021 4:54 PM August 13, 2021 in Weather news
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Over the past few years, you have probably heard or seen the term "Potential Tropical Cyclone" - but what does that mean?

The phrase "Potential Tropical Cyclone" is a relatively new term from the National Hurricane Center. In 2017, it was created to identify disturbances that are not yet a tropical cyclone (tropical depression, storm, or hurricane).

This allows the National Weather Service to issue watches or warnings for landfalls that are expected within 48 hours. Therefore, those living in the path are given adequate time to prepare.

Essentially, potential tropical cyclones are treated as if they are tropical depressions, storms and hurricanes, even though they have not officially developed yet.

-> Get tropical weather updates sent straight to your phone on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days