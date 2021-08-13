What is a Potential Tropical Cyclone?

Over the past few years, you have probably heard or seen the term "Potential Tropical Cyclone" - but what does that mean?

The phrase "Potential Tropical Cyclone" is a relatively new term from the National Hurricane Center. In 2017, it was created to identify disturbances that are not yet a tropical cyclone (tropical depression, storm, or hurricane).



This allows the National Weather Service to issue watches or warnings for landfalls that are expected within 48 hours. Therefore, those living in the path are given adequate time to prepare.