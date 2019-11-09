What do you want in outdoor recreation? Tell the state.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's Office of State Parks wants to hear what you want in outdoor recreation - whether it's hunting, extreme sports, birdwatching, geocaching or something else.

People can take the 23-question survey online at publicinput.com/PlayOutdoorsLA or call 225.751.4490 if they need a paper copy. Results will help set criteria for funding outdoor recreation projects through a federal matching fund grant program.

The survey covers everything from nonprofits and private clubs to city, state and national parks.

It's part of a federally required statewide comprehensive outdoor recreation plan which is updated every five years. The most recent one was drawn up in 2014.

One group of questions asks how often people have participated in a wide variety of outdoor recreation, from painting or sketching to ziplining. They're in groups such as water-based recreation, trail-based recreation, outdoor park activities, camping, and adaptive sports. The 15 choices under "extreme or new sports" include hunting, birdwatching, botanic gardens, and outdoor painting and sketching as well as rock wall climbing, skateboarding, ropewalking and ziplining.

"The goal of the survey is to explore new and previously unconsidered outdoor recreational activities for Louisiana residents," outdoor recreation director Mitchell Aleshire said in an emailed statement. "So, a wide variety of options and categories were included, in the hopes of sparking an interest in such activities. All activities that did not clearly fit into the traditional understanding of a category were placed into the Extreme/New category."

A second section asks how often people have gone to various venues, such as city or parish parks, national parks, private recreation facilities and historic sites not owned by the state.

Another group asks how important people consider such things as outdoor recreational facilities and trail networks, and how satisfied they are with access to water. A third group asks people to rank the importance to them of various benefits of recreation, outdoor recreation types, and outdoor facilities, such as trails, support facilities, playgrounds and fishing facilities.

The survey will be online through Dec. 3