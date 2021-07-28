What an awful kind of day: Arthur coming to an end after 25 years

After 25 years of fun, family, and friendship, it’s time to “Say Bye” to Arthur and his friends.

Since 1996, the lovable aardvark has been entertaining families on PBS Kids. However, in July the channel officially announced the cancellation of the beloved children’s show.

According to Newsweek, in November 2018 rumors of the show being canceled started circulating after Bruce Dinsmore tweeted about his last day in the recording booth. Dinsmore, who voiced Arthur’s dad and Binky, said he didn’t mean to make any kind of announcement but was glad for the love and support shown from fans.

After The Simpsons, Arthur is the second-longest running animated series in American television history. The show’s executive producer, Carol Greenwald, confirmed the ending of the show to IGN.

“In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut,” Greenwald said. “Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways.”

This news comes not long after PBS announced the cancellation of Caillou, another one of it’s long-running animated series that has been on air for 24 years. Parents were quick to jump on social media and express their relief in the removal of a character they saw as a bad influence on their children.

In it’s 25 years on air, Arthur won six Daytime Emmys and a Peabody in 2001.