Wet weather to welcome your Tuesday

A cold front has settled near the central Gulf Coast. Breezy and cooler conditions will continue as rain increases into Tuesday.

Next 24 Hours: Overnight, cloud cover will persist and northeast winds of 10-20mph will knock temperatures down into the low to mid 50s. Showers, initially isolated, will increase in coverage and intensity after midnight. Rain is expected to be widespread, and could briefly be moderate to heavy, through noon Tuesday. That does mean that the morning drive could be a little slower than usual. Amounts will total about an inch for most. An isolated downpour or two could lead to localized street and poor drainage flooding. A gradual west to east drying will begin Tuesday afternoon but continued clouds and northerly winds will keep highs in the upper 50s.

Up Next: Wednesday morning will begin with clearing skies and low temperatures slightly below average in the low 40s. Sunshine will trigger a nice recovery with afternoon highs climbing back into the low 60s. Thursday will be a duplicate beauty with sun, lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Clouds will return as the week closes and another fast moving system will spread a period of rain across the area to begin the weekend. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: An upper level trough will move across the Mid-Mississippi River Valley through tomorrow morning. A west to east oriented cold front draped over the coast will continue drifting south into the northern Gulf of Mexico. Ascending air over the boundary will cause periods of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms near the coast through Tuesday morning. Severe thunderstorms appear unlikely due to cooler surface temperatures and weak mid-level lapse rates. As the trough and associated surface low move east into Alabama and Georgia, rain will end from west to east on Tuesday afternoon. However, a widespread, healthy soak of 0.5 – 1.5 inches of rain is anticipated. Some minor surface flooding could happen in typical nuisance spots. Drier and cooler conditions will take over on Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures will reach seasonable readings through Friday morning. Another upper level trough will race across the southern third of the country Friday into Saturday. Compared to what is expected Tuesday, a fairly similar scenario is advertised by the forecast models. That is, a quick shot of moderate rain is possible, mainly Friday night, and severe thunderstorms are unlikely. The remainder of the weekend should see dry and seasonable weather.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.