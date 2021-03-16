75°
Westdale Heights Elementary School evacuated due to transformer catching fire

BATON ROUGE - Students, teachers, and staff at an elementary school on Baton Rouge's College Drive were evacuated from the campus Tuesday (March 16) morning due to a nearby transformer catching on fire, school officials say.

According to a bulletin issued by Alexandra Deiro Stubbs of EBR Schools Office of Parent and Family Engagement, the incident occurred at Westdale Heights Elementary School around 8:33 a.m. when someone noticed that a nearby transformer, located near the Kindergarten and First Grade halls, was ablaze.

The building was quickly evacuated and Stubbs confirms that all students have been accounted for and reported safe.

The malfunctioning transformer was extinguished and as of 9:21 a.m., school officials are awaiting Entergy’s arrival.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates. 

