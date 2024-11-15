68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Westbound traffic on I-10 backed up from I-10/I-12 split to Mississippi River Bridge after truck fire

1 hour 38 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, November 15 2024 Nov 15, 2024 November 15, 2024 9:23 AM November 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Traffic on Interstate 10 westbound is backed up from the Mississippi River Bridge all the way to the I-10/I-12 split after a truck caught fire making a turn from I-10 onto LA 1.

According to Total Traffic BTR, the crash was cleared in Port Allen at 9 a.m., but traffic is still backed up to the split in Baton Rouge. 

Drivers should expect heavy delays. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days