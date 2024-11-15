Westbound traffic on I-10 backed up from I-10/I-12 split to Mississippi River Bridge after truck fire

BATON ROUGE — Traffic on Interstate 10 westbound is backed up from the Mississippi River Bridge all the way to the I-10/I-12 split after a truck caught fire making a turn from I-10 onto LA 1.

According to Total Traffic BTR, the crash was cleared in Port Allen at 9 a.m., but traffic is still backed up to the split in Baton Rouge.

Drivers should expect heavy delays.