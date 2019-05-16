Westbound lanes on I-10 to shift in June as widening project continues

BATON ROUGE - Staring in June, all westbound lanes on I-10 between Bayou Manchac and Highland Road will shift to new travel lanes.

According to On the Greaux, the shift is part of the I-10 widening project. The project will widen I-10 from four to six lanes between Baton Rouge and LA 73 in Ascension Parish.

Crews are working to finish concrete, rail striping work to shift traffic to the new lanes and over a new bridge that passes over Highland Road. The shift will occur just west of the Bayou Manchac Bridge.

“You’re going to see a different traffic pattern, particularly if you are one of the 100,000 people who are accustomed to driving through this work zone on a daily basis,” said DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson. “As we do these lane shifts, be alert, be aware, and pay attention to 511 LA and onthegreaux.com to be aware when you get out there.”

The project is scheduled to be completed by summer 2020.