Westbound lanes of Atchafalaya Basin Bridge blocked for hours after multi-vehicle accident

Drivers in the westbound lanes of I-10 over the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge were sitting on the bridge for more then three hours Saturday night after a multi-vehicle accident at Mile Marker 131 around 7 p.m.

Traffic was backed up to the Ramah exit until around 10:30 p.m.

No information about what caused the crash or the severity has been released.