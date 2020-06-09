West Nile Virus season begins with two mosquitoes testing positive in WBR Parish

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, West Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement announced that two mosquitoes among a group that was tested were found positive for West Nile Virus.

In a Facebook post, the WBRMA explained it submitted 50 mosquito samples to the LSU Diagnostic Lab for testing last week and 2 samples tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). Both samples were located in the extreme Southern portion of WBR Parish.

Officials say these testing results are typical for this time of year in the parish as sixteen years of archived trapping and testing data in West Baton Rouge Parish shows a WNV pattern that typically begins in late May to early June, ramps up to its peak in late July to August, and then begins to taper off as September and October grow closer.

Control efforts, including focused daytime larviciding and nighttime spray truck operations, will be activated in the parish immediately.

Parish parks will also be treated this week in advance of the weekend. These positive samples are a reminder that the time of year when mosquitoes are most likely to be carrying disease is here.

For this reason, WBRMA said, "We advise our citizens to take all proper precautions against being bitten by mosquitoes and do everything you can to eliminate their breeding sources around your home and property."

Click here to view a map that details which areas will be sprayed.