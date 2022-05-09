73°
Latest Weather Blog
West Monroe man dies in fall from roof near Natchitoches
Trending News
NATCHITOCHES - Sheriff's deputies say a 54-year-old West Monroe man working on a home construction site in Natchitoches Parish died after he fell from the roof.
The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release Donavan Labbe died Sunday at University Health in Shreveport after he'd been airlifted from the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
Deputies said Labbe fell about 18 to 20 feet from the roof to the ground.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Irate bar customer slashes tires on a dozen vehicles after being tossed...
-
New 'Little Art Library' provides supplies to those in need
-
Some nursing home residents finally returning home after chaotic Ida evacuation; lawmakers...
-
Mother's Day for some women may be a reminder of fertility challenges
-
Southern baseball wins game 2 over Arkansas Pine Bluff 7-4