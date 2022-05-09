73°
West Monroe man dies in fall from roof near Natchitoches

5 years 9 months 5 days ago Tuesday, August 02 2016 Aug 2, 2016 August 02, 2016 7:50 AM August 02, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

NATCHITOCHES - Sheriff's deputies say a 54-year-old West Monroe man working on a home construction site in Natchitoches Parish died after he fell from the roof.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release Donavan Labbe died Sunday at University Health in Shreveport after he'd been airlifted from the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.

Deputies said Labbe fell about 18 to 20 feet from the roof to the ground.

