West Monroe man dies in fall from roof near Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES - Sheriff's deputies say a 54-year-old West Monroe man working on a home construction site in Natchitoches Parish died after he fell from the roof.



The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release Donavan Labbe died Sunday at University Health in Shreveport after he'd been airlifted from the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.



Deputies said Labbe fell about 18 to 20 feet from the roof to the ground.