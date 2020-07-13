West Feliciana to follow Governor's mask mandate despite low levels of COVID

WEST FELICIANA- West Feliciana will follow Governor John Bel Edwards' mask mandate, despite the parish being one of three in the state eligible to opt-out.

Parishes with fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in a two-week period are allowed to opt-out of the mask mandate, however, despite meeting that benchmark, West Feliciana Parish will mask-up.

The three Louisiana parishes with low levels of COVID that can pass on the new face-covering mandate include Grant, Red River, and West Feliciana.

West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Harvard said the parish will follow the governor's order anyway. As of Monday, July 13, residents ages eight and up will be required to wear a mask when within six feet or less of someone both indoors and out.

If you don't like the mask mandate, then don't like it. But wear your mask anyway if you're going to be out in public. #MaskUpLa #lagov pic.twitter.com/ZAbHOQqUBH — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 11, 2020

The governor announced other changes to Phase 2 of the statewide reopening plan on Saturday, which includes bars closing, with the exception of to-go services, and limiting indoor gatherings to 50 people or less. Read more about these Phase 2 changes here.