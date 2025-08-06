West Feliciana students return Thursday with new Athletic Field House at heart of campuses

ST. FRANCISVILLE — The first day of school for West Feliciana Parish students on Thursday includes an exciting new athletic building open to students at all grade levels.

Wrestling, track, football and even food and nutrition classes will all take place in the new Athletic Field House at the center of the area's elementary, middle and high schools.

The new facility comes with a great view of the new football field where the community comes together under Friday Night Lights.

"It's a great place on Friday nights. Friday nights in West Feliciana are special. It can highlight all of our programs, whether that be band, dance, cheer a football team, and we are now going to have this field house that has prepared all these students for their performance on Friday night," West Feliciana Parish Superintendent Hollis Milton said.

Milton added that he wants students to take advantage of the strength and conditioning opportunities that will be available because a healthier student is a happier one.