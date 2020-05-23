77°
West Feliciana's Kenan Cooper Makes History with swimming signing day

By: WBRZ Sports

West Feliciana has had a history of athletes signing to play college sports but never for swimming. That all changed Wednesday as Kenan Cooper became the first Saint in school history to sign a national letter of intent to swim in college.

