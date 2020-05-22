90°
West Feliciana's Kenan Cooper Makes History with swimming signing day
West Feliciana has had a history of athletes signing to play college sports but never for swimming. That all changed Wednesday as Kenan Cooper became the first Saint in school history to sign a national letter of intent to swim in college.
