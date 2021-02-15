West Feliciana preparing for ice on the roads on Monday

ST, FRANCISVILLE - The Audubon Bridge, between St. Francisville and New Roads has already been shutdown due to expecting freezing temperatures on Monday.

With ice sickles forming and temperatures dropping this is an indication of what's to come.



Crews have already sanded the smaller bridges trying to keep them from freezing over, and residents have stocked up to prepare for the worst to come.

"We're stocking for this weather that's about to come," Honabea Cavalier said.

Caviler is a West Feliciana Parish resident, who spent most of her Sunday shopping for essential things her large family might need.

"We live up Highway 66 and we might get rained in and it might freeze up. We might not be able to get out," Caviler said.

With residents preparing for Monday's severe winter weather, a lot of items in stores are going out of stock.



"We are sold out of so much stuff," Dana Letchworth, manager of Tractor Supply said.



Letchworth also says the hardware store began running low on some items two days ago, and are completely out of firewood and propane.



"Maybe we should of had more in stock. We didn't have everything people needed and people are panicking a little bit," Letchworth said.



Stores in West Feliciana plan to be closed both Monday and Tuesday.