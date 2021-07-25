West Feliciana Parish reaches major milestone in vaccination efforts

SAINT FRANCISVILLE- After several months of calm, the phones are ringing off the hook again at St. Francisville Pharmacy.

The flood of calls, workers say, are from people who want to know how to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The people who have been holding out now see that they need to get vaccinated now that they see the variant is going around now," said pharmacist Ivan Roberts.

He says the interest in vaccinations peaked just over the past week.

"It really dropped off a month or so ago. We didn't see a lot of calls, but now with the variant, we're seeing a lot more people calling wanting to get vaccinated," Roberts said.

West Feliciana Parish can now claim the title for the highest vaccination rate in Louisiana.

The state reports 50.29% of the population is fully vaccinated.

However, the CDC and Parish President Kenny Havard report that the rate is even higher at 66.50%.

"It was nothing that we did or I did. It was just something the community did as a whole, and they should be proud of it. I'm proud of it," Havard said.

Havard added that strong leadership and teamwork helped.

"As for cases in West Feliciana, we've been the lowest in the state just about the whole time. We're very fortunate and very proud of the community."

Havard says there's no secret to how the parish reached their milestone, but he takes pride in the numbers.