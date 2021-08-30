West Feliciana Parish authorities already performing initial assessments, clearing roadways Monday

WEST FELICIANA - Authorities in West Feliciana Parish are hard at work the morning after Hurricane Ida cleared a path through the region late Sunday afternoon and on into the night.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies are using Monday morning to carry out initial assessments and clear roadways where possible.

Local officials say some cell towers are down and they've already contacted AT&T so that service can be restored as soon as possible.

At least 397 are without power in the Parish as if 8 a.m. and the local Sheriff's Office says DEMCO and Entergy are performing initial assessments and should begin power restoration activities soon.

On their Facebook page, the Sheriff's Office said, "Overall, we feel like the parish came through the storm in pretty good shape. Please stay off the roads unless its an emergency. We're working with the parish and state crews to get them opened as soon as possible."

After providing this update, the Sheriff's Office added that 911 lines are open for emergencies and authorities will have deputies on hand to assist wherever possible.

The hurricane that caused the damage, Ida, has now weakened to a tropical storm with winds at about 45 mph.

WBRZ’s Weather Team is still keeping an eye on weather developments and can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.