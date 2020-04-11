West Feliciana Names Hudson Fuller New Football Coach

West Feliciana has found its new football coach amid the COVID-19 shutdowns. Former Catholic offensive coordinator Hudson Fuller was named the new Saints head coach on Friday. The 30-year-old Fuller has been the Bears' offensive coordinator for the past three seasons resulting in three Division I select title games.

A 2008 University High graduate, Fuller has extensive experience at the college ranks. After graduating from U-High, Fuller moved to TCU as a graduate assistant. He also worked as an offensive quality control assistant at LSU from 2014-15 and an offensive analyst at TCU for two seasons. Fuller oversaw all aspects of the offense, including game plans and play-calling at Catholic.