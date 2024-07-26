West Feliciana investigators share how they made three arrests in the death of Southern student

WEST FELICIANA - Deputies in West Feliciana arrested three suspects Thursday in connection to the disappearance and death of Southern University student Steven Harris. Harris was reported missing on July 17 by his parents.

The three people in custody are being charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Their names are Derek Terrell Hollins Jr., Allyah Martin, and Calajia Jack. Martin is Harris’ ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child.

Earlier this week Steven Harris’ body was discovered in Centreville, Mississippi. Family members say Allyah Martin told them Steven went to a party in Centreville the night he disappeared, although his friends had no idea Steven left the state.

"We got some information Tuesday where his body might be located. So we contacted the Wilkinson Sheriff's Office and asked they assist us there, and they did," West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman said.

Investigators say the three planned to bring Harris from his home in West Feliciana Parish and go through with his death. Spillman says investigators put pieces together when they realized Steven Harris and Allyah Martin, who according to court documents had a strained relationship, had a custody hearing coming up for their young child.

Spillman says the hardest part has been sharing the tragic news with Steven Harris’ family.

“Although it brought them some closure, it's very difficult to give a death notification when the year-and-a-half-old son of the victim is taking a nap in the room where you're having this discussion.”