West Feliciana High School women win 4A State title for track & field
BATON ROUGE - The West Feliciana High School women's track team won the team state championship in track and field and had more than a handful of individual gold medals as well.
The school congratulated Tristen Harris for winning four gold medals in long jump, the 100 meter dash, the 200 meter dash and the 4x200 meter relay. Harris was on a team with Diamond Peck, Alayah Stanley and Alajah Cannon. Peck also took home a second gold medal for the triple jump.
"These outstanding athletes brought home the title with speed, strength, and Saints pride," the school said in an online post.
