West Feliciana High School student athlete killed after car hits tree in Pointe Coupee Parish

Friday, July 05 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

OSCAR — A West Feliciana High School football player and track athlete was killed after driving off the highway and into a tree in Pointe Coupee Parish early Friday morning, State Police said.

Rayshon Franklin Jr., 17, was driving on La. 78 just west of La. 1 near Parlange around 5:30 a.m. when he drove off the road into a ditch, overturned the car and hit a tree, LSP said. The St. Francisville teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to LSP, Franklin was wearing his seatbelt and impairment is not suspected.

