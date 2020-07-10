West Feliciana High School holds Class of 2020 graduation ceremony

WEST FELICIANA - On Friday (July 10) morning, West Feliciana High School's Class of 2020 celebrated a memorable moment as they accepted their diplomas and became official graduates of high school.

Their walk across a makeshift stage amid cheers of family and friends was a significant accomplishment considering the challenges they've faced in the past four months.

Along those lines, the threat of COVID-19 was still a factor. So, with social distancing procedures and masks in place, the graduates assembled outside to accept their diplomas and well-deserved accolades from the crowd.

The event was featured live, on Facebook.