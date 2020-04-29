West Feliciana allowing restaurants to reopen before stay-at-home expires

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Harvard has told all parish restaurants that they are allowed to reopen as soon as they feel comfortable, citing what he believed to be different needs for rural parishes.

Those restaurants must follow certain social distancing guidelines. They can only hold a 25% occupancy and must take significant steps to disinfect their eating areas between customers.

Harvard told WBRZ he thought Governor John Bel Edwards was doing a "wonderful job" with the stay-at-home order, but rural parishes with smaller populations have different needs. He said the parish will act to shut businesses down if they don’t follow the rules or if their businesses start to attract crowds from Baton Rouge that are potentially problematic.

There are five locally operated restaurants in the parish.