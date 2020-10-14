West BR Sheriff's Office seeks public assistance in identifying suspected burglar

WEST BATON ROUGE - Authorities in West Baton Rouge say a burglar is on the loose and they're requesting the public's help in identifying the accused individual.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the suspect pictured above broke into a parked vehicle on October 3, around 5:40 a.m., and stole high-end electronics.

The suspect's actions were captured on video surveillance, which showed them exiting the vehicle and later walking around the office with a firearm clinched in their right hand.

Anyone with information on the identity and location of this person is urged to contact West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (225) 382-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).