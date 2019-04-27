68°
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office searching for missing 76-year-old woman

Saturday, April 27 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

BATON ROUGE- The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 76-year-old woman.

Family and friends last heard from Joann W. Moore Wednesday, April 24, 2019, around 9 a.m. in the area of 3090 Lafiton Lane Port Allen.

She is known to have relatives in Caldwell Parish, Columbia and West Monroe, Ouachita Parish areas.

Authorities report that she does not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office (225) 343-9234.

