West Baton Rouge shelters of last resort closing

WEST BATON ROUGE - Shelters of Last Resort in West Baton Rouge are closing Monday morning.

According to a news release from Parish leaders, the following three shelters are closed as of 10 a.m.:

-Port Allen Community Center

-Erwinville Community Center

-VFW Hall Addis

Parish leaders are also reminding folks to continue to be cautious as they assess damage and begin cleaning up.

For example, officials say it is extremely dangerous to touch downed limbs as they may have live power lines entangled in them.

In regards to the use of generators, officials as that those who choose to run generators refrain from doing so indoors, near windows, vents, or doors of their home.