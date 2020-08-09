West Baton Rouge's 'Reflections of the Season' display cancelled for season

PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge’s "Reflections of the Season" Christmas light display has been cancelled for the season due to expected continuing bouts of inclement weather throughout the parish.



The Port Allen-based walk or drive-through holiday event was cancelled Monday night due to rain, and event organizers used weather forecast information to determine that running the display on any of the remaining weeks of the season would not be possible. The forecast calls for more rain with the possibility for some severe storms in the mix as the week continues. Not even Christmas Day is exempt from rain chances, according to the News 2 Weather Team.

The event opened on Dec. 3 and had a chance to spread plenty of holiday cheer before the inclement weather eventually forced organizers to make a tough decision and effectively end the event for the year. It was originally scheduled to run through Dec. 24.

"Reflections of the Season" will return to the West Baton Rouge Conference Center next December.