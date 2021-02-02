42°
West Baton Rouge police chase leads to motorcycle crash on Perkins Rd. at I-10
BATON ROUGE - A police chase out of West Baton Rouge turned into a motorcycle crash on Perkins Rd. at I-10 Tuesday night.
Authorities say they attempted to pull a man over for a traffic violation, but he headed to East Baton Rouge instead.
Officers say the driver was operating the motorcycle recklessly, even turning his lights off at one point to evade police.
After terminating the chase, the driver crashed the motorcycle at the I-10 at Perkins Rd. off-ramp traveling westbound.
The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital and is in serious condition.
The exit ramp from I-10 East to Perkins Rd. is temporarily blocked because of this incident.
This is a developing story.
