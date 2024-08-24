86°
West Baton Rouge Police ask for help in identifying suspects in convenience store theft

PORT ALLEN - Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying people who robbed a local convenience store Saturday morning.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department shared photos of the individuals in an older model Dodge Ram pickup truck with their faces covered. Deputies said they stole large amounts of tobacco products before fleeing the scene. 

Anyone with information about the suspects can call 225-343-9234. 

