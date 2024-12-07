West Baton Rouge Parish votes for 10 year renewal of property tax for park system

PORT ALLEN – Voters in West Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday authorized a 10-year renewal of a 5-mill property tax for the park system.

The property tax is expected to bring in $753,000 a year. The tax would run through 2034.

A mill equals $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value. A 5-mill property tax on a $100,000 house would be $50 a year.