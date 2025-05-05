81°
West Baton Rouge Parish officials announce sandbag distribution locations ahead of potential flooding
PORT ALLEN — With rainfall expected in the next few days potentially causing flooding across the capital region, West Baton Rouge Parish officials announced locations Monday where residents can get sandbags.
Sand and bags will be available at the following locations, but residents are asked to bring their own shovels:
William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Avenue in Port Allen
Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen
Alexander Park, 250 Elaine Street in Brusly
Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Road in Port Allen
Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Road in Addis
South Winterville Water Tower
Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Lane in Port Allen
Addis Fire Station, 6875 La. 1 in Addis
A Flood Watch has been issued for all of south Louisiana.
