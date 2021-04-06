West Baton Rouge Parish mass vaccination site draws eager crowd Tuesday morning

WEST BATON ROUGE - As vaccination efforts across Louisiana continue, residents in West Baton Rouge Parish are eager to be included in the first drive-thru mass vaccination site in the area.

A total of 500 doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at the West Baton Rouge Parish Multipurpose Riding Arena on Tuesday, April 6.

The event is taking place with the assistance of Arbor Health Clinic, the Louisiana Department of Health, the West Baton Rouge Fire Department, as well as local EMT and law enforcement personnel.

The mass vaccination site, located at 210 Turner Drive in Port Allen, officially opens at 7:30 a.m. and is a free event that allows on-site registration.

Organizers say they will continue to administer the vaccine on site until they run out of either doses or patients.

Please click here to view additional Louisiana locations where COVID-19 vaccinations are administered.