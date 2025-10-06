82°
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies searching for escaped inmate in Erwinville

1 hour 45 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, October 06 2025 Oct 6, 2025 October 06, 2025 9:38 AM October 06, 2025 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

ERWINVILLE — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped while being transported through Erwinville on Monday morning. 

Deputies said, around 8:47 a.m., Randall Boyett escaped custody while deputies were transporting him from Webster Parish. He escaped in the area of U.S. 190 and Poydras Bayou.

Boyett, a white male last seen wearing a white shirt and black jogging pants. Deputies added that he is shackled with handcuffs at the waist.

"Deputies and assisting agencies are currently in the area searching for Boyett," officials said. "Anyone who sees an individual matching this description is urged not to approach and to contact 911 immediately."

