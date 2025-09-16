90°
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies investigating deaths of man, woman in Brusly trailer park
BRUSLY — Deputies are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a Brusly trailer park Tuesday morning.
The bodies, a man and a woman, were found in a trailer along South River Road around 9:30 a.m.
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are investigating the pair's deaths.
