West Baton Rouge Parish asking residents to stop watering lawns due to low water pressure

Monday, August 21 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Parish officials in West Baton Rouge are asking residents to stop watering their lawns, citing a drop in water pressure that could be needed for WBR firefighters.

Until further notice, residents are asked to use as little water as possible due to pressure dropping from high demand. Officials said the water is needed in case a fire sparks in the parish. 

GOHSEP spokesperson Mike Steele said a state-wide burn that was put into effect on Aug. 7. 

Even with the burn ban, Steele says parishes like West Baton Rouge and Assumption are concerning because they've found that many residents there are not aware of the ban. 

