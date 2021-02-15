25°
West Baton Rouge opening temporary shelter amid freezing weather, widespread power outages

39 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, February 15 2021 Feb 15, 2021 February 15, 2021 3:53 PM February 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS - West Baton Rouge officials announced they're opening a temporary shelter Monday night as many are left without power due to a severe winter storm.

The shelter will open at 5 p.m. at the Addis Community Center. The center is located at 7520 LA-1, Addis, LA 70710. 

Anyone seeking shelter must wear a mask and social distance. No food, blankets nor additional medical supplies will be provided. 

According to Entergy and Demco, more than 100,000 households lost power in Louisiana Monday, with more than 2,500 reported in West Baton Rouge.

