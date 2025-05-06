77°
West Baton Rouge man arrested for theft of livestock after allegedly not paying for horse
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a Port Allen man for allegedly stealing livestock after he was accused of failing to pay for a horse he purchased in October.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said Johnny Payne II was arrested on May 1. Payne allegedly purchased a horse in October 2024 and since failed to pay for the animal, agents said.
Payne was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail and is also being held for unrelated charges in Arkansas.
"The law is clear here - the failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute," LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said.
