83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge holding mass vaccination event Thursday

48 minutes ago Monday, April 12 2021 Apr 12, 2021 April 12, 2021 1:40 PM April 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge will host another mass vaccination event Thursday. 

The parish said the event will April 15 at the Erwinville Community Center at 5110 Rougon Road in Port Allen. The event will begin at 7:30 a.m..

All shots administered at the site Thursday will be the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No appointments are necessary, but recipients must bring their IDs and medical insurance card if they have one.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days