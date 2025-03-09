West Baton Rouge firefighters take two to hospital after crash

PORT ALLEN - Two people were taken to a hospital by West Baton Rouge firefighters on Sunday after a crash in Port Allen.

The West Baton Rouge Fire Department said the crash happened before 2 p.m. near the intersection of La. 1 and Safe Energy Drive.

The firefighters posted pictures of a mangled car and truck. The condition of the transported victims is unknown.