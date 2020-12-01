West Baton Rouge Fire Dept. battles early morning blaze on W. Fairview Drive

WEST BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday (Dec. 1) morning a fire broke out on West Baton Rouge Parish's W. Fairview Drive.

As of 7:53 a.m. first responders with the West Baton Rouge Fire Department are still responding to the blaze.

Officials told WBRZ the fire has not resulted in any injuries at this point.

First responders were dispatched to the area shortly before 7:30 a.m.

At this time the cause and extent of the blaze are unknown.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.