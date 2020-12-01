48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Fire Dept. battles early morning blaze on W. Fairview Drive

2 hours 58 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, December 01 2020 Dec 1, 2020 December 01, 2020 7:57 AM December 01, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday (Dec. 1) morning a fire broke out on West Baton Rouge Parish's W. Fairview Drive.

As of 7:53 a.m. first responders with the West Baton Rouge Fire Department are still responding to the blaze.

Officials told WBRZ the fire has not resulted in any injuries at this point.

First responders were dispatched to the area shortly before 7:30 a.m.

At this time the cause and extent of the blaze are unknown.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days