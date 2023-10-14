63°
West Baton Rouge elects a new parish president

1 hour 15 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, October 14 2023 Oct 14, 2023 October 14, 2023 9:38 PM October 14, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

West Baton Rouge voters are projected to elect Jason Manola as its news parish president, beating out Grover Harrison III. 

This is a breaking update. Get more elections results here.

