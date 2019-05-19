West Baton Rouge deputy suspended after crashing unit, had alcohol in his system

PORT ALLEN- A West Baton Rouge Parish deputy is on administrative leave after he crashed his unit last week and had alcohol in his system, according to a department spokesperson.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned David Smith was in the parking lot of Walmart when he ran into a pole. West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office guidelines state that no law enforcement officer is allowed to operate a sheriff's vehicle with alcohol in their blood.

Smith was taken in and given a urine test and breath test. The breath test indicated he blew a .02, which is below the legal limit but still against their policies. Major Zack Simmers said Smith won't face criminal charges, but his blood alcohol level should have been a .00 while operating their unit.

According to Simmers, Smith was sent to get substance abuse treatment and will be disciplined. Simmers said discipline can range from unpaid days off to termination. He is currently undergoing a fit for duty evaluation and is on paid administrative leave.

Smith started with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office on September 1, 2017.