West Baton Rouge deputies searching for work-release inmate who walked off of job site

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a work-release inmate who reportedly walked off a job site Wednesday evening.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Brandon Arnold, 36, was last seen in Baton Rouge at the intersection of Coursey Boulevard and Airline Highway. Officials said he walked off the site late Wednesday evening.

Arnold is serving time through the Department of Corrections for drug-related charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the WBRSO at (225) 490-8599.