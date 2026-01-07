79°
West Baton Rouge deputies searching for man accused of using stolen credit cards
PORT ALLEN - Deputies are searching for a man who is accused of using stolen credit cards at West Baton Rouge Parish businesses.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the alleged thief. The cards were used at multiple businesses in Port Allen on Jan. 1, around 6 p.m.
Anyone with information can call (225) 382-5200.
